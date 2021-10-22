    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    ForumsFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSoccerTrack & FieldSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia Tech

    Television, live stream, series history and odds as the Hokies hosts the Orange.
    Author:

    Matchup: Syracuse (3-4, 0-3) at Virginia Tech (3-3, 1-1)

    Location: Lane Stadium - Blacksburg, VA

    Time: 12:30 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 23rd.

    Television: RSN (YES Network locally). Affiliates HERE

    Stream: Bally Sports or Watch ESPN

    Broadcast Team: Tom Werme, James Bates, Wiley Ballard

    Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

    Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 10-8. Most of those meetings, however, came when the two were Big East rivals. The last meeting was in 2016, when Syracuse upset the ranked Hokies in the Dome 31-17. The last meeting in Lane Stadium was a 51-7 Virginia Tech win. Three of the last four meetings have gone Syracuse's way, with the Orange's last win at Va Tech coming in 2001. 

    Live Stats: LINK

    Odds: Point spread: Virginia Tech -3, Over-under: 46 points

    ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 29.7% chance to win.

    CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

    Syracuse enters the 2021 season following back to back losing campaigns. After a 10 win 2018 season, the Orange has gone 5-7 and 1-10 in the last two years. Getting back to a bowl game would be significant for the program's direction. A season opening win over Ohio was a step in the right direction. However, Syracuse missed a chance to start the year 2-0 with a loss to Rutgers in the home opener but bounced back with a 62-24 win over Albany. The Orange followed that up with a 24-21 win over Liberty. Since then, Syracuse has lost three straight, each by three points. 

    Virginia Tech comes in on a two game losing streak after a close loss to Notre Dame and a blowout defeat to Pittsburgh. Both of those losses were at home. The Hokies have one of the best passing defenses in the ACC and have limited teams to just 20.1 points per game. On the flip side, Virginia Tech has really struggled on the offensive side of the ball. 

    Shrader 9
    Football

    How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia Tech

    29 minutes ago
    B2CEB560-F5A1-4149-944C-BE0F5C710B23
    Recruiting

    Chris Bunch Discusses Syracuse Commitment

    8 hours ago
    Melo Lakers
    Basketball

    Three Former Syracuse Players Named to NBA's 75th Anniversary Team

    10 hours ago
    8A72B062-155F-4E25-B3FF-241F5ED45A34
    Recruiting

    Evaluation: What Syracuse Basketball is Getting in Chris Bunch

    13 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    A615E55B-5088-47BC-BEE4-335408BE57C8
    Recruiting

    Chris Bunch Commits to Syracuse

    13 hours ago
    Bleav Podcast Wide
    Football

    Bleav in Syracuse Episode 14: Virginia Tech Preview

    Oct 21, 2021
    Bunch
    Recruiting

    Chris Bunch Announcement Primer

    Oct 21, 2021
    Pena 3
    Football

    By the Numbers: Syracuse at Virginia Tech

    Oct 20, 2021