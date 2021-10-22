How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia Tech

Matchup: Syracuse (3-4, 0-3) at Virginia Tech (3-3, 1-1)

Location: Lane Stadium - Blacksburg, VA

Time: 12:30 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 23rd.

Television: RSN (YES Network locally). Affiliates HERE.

Stream: Bally Sports or Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team: Tom Werme, James Bates, Wiley Ballard

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 10-8. Most of those meetings, however, came when the two were Big East rivals. The last meeting was in 2016, when Syracuse upset the ranked Hokies in the Dome 31-17. The last meeting in Lane Stadium was a 51-7 Virginia Tech win. Three of the last four meetings have gone Syracuse's way, with the Orange's last win at Va Tech coming in 2001.

Live Stats: LINK



Odds: Point spread: Virginia Tech -3, Over-under: 46 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 29.7% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2021 season following back to back losing campaigns. After a 10 win 2018 season, the Orange has gone 5-7 and 1-10 in the last two years. Getting back to a bowl game would be significant for the program's direction. A season opening win over Ohio was a step in the right direction. However, Syracuse missed a chance to start the year 2-0 with a loss to Rutgers in the home opener but bounced back with a 62-24 win over Albany. The Orange followed that up with a 24-21 win over Liberty. Since then, Syracuse has lost three straight, each by three points.

Virginia Tech comes in on a two game losing streak after a close loss to Notre Dame and a blowout defeat to Pittsburgh. Both of those losses were at home. The Hokies have one of the best passing defenses in the ACC and have limited teams to just 20.1 points per game. On the flip side, Virginia Tech has really struggled on the offensive side of the ball.