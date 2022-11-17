How to Watch Syracuse at Wake Forest

Matchup: Syracuse (6-4, 3-3) at Wake Forest (6-3, 4-3)

Location: Truist Field (Winston-Salem, NC)

Time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 19th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Broadcast Team: Dave O'Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 6-5. Four of Wake Forest's five wins have come in the last six games. The Demon Deacons beat the Orange in 2016 and 2017 before Syracuse won two straight in 2018 and 2019. Wake bounced back with wins the last two seasons, including a 40-37 overtime triumph in the Dome last season.

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Point spread: Syracuse +10.0, Over-under: 56 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 35.8% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2022 season at a potential turning point for the program. Can the Orange get back to its 2018 form and earn a postseason spot? Syracuse has not made a bowl game in three straight seasons, but there is hope with superstar running back Sean Tucker leading the way along with improved depth and a revamped coaching staff. While this may be the deepest and most talented team Dino Babers has had during his time in Central New York, it is also his most difficult schedule. The Orange started that schedule with wins over Louisville, UConn, Purdue, Virginia, Wagner and NC State. However, Syracuse has since lost four straight to Clemson, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Florida State.

Wake Forest came into the 2022 season with high expectations after making the ACC Championship game last season. While Wake has spent time ranked as high as 10th in the country, the Demon Deacons are in a late season swoon similar to Syracuse. Wake has lost three straight coming into the matchup with Syracuse. Quarterback Sam Hartman is having another strong year, throwing for 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 62% of his passes.

