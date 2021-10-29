How to Watch Syracuse vs Boston College

Matchup: Syracuse (4-4, 1-3) vs Boston College (4-3, 0-3)

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 30th.

Television: RSN (YES Network locally). Affiliates HERE.

Stream: Bally Sports or Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team: Evan Lepler, Charles Arbuckle, Rebecca Florentino

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 32-22. Boston College has controlled the series of late, however. The Eagles have three of the last four and three straight in the Dome. In fact, the last home win for the Orange against the Eagles was in 2015. Syracuse has won two in a row in Chestnut Hill, however. Last season, a banged up Orange squad held Boston College to just 16 points, but lost 16-13 in the Dome.

Live Stats: LINK



Odds: Point spread: Syracuse -6.5, Over-under: 50 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 57.1% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2021 season following back to back losing campaigns. After a 10 win 2018 season, the Orange has gone 5-7 and 1-10 in the last two years. Getting back to a bowl game would be significant for the program's direction. A season opening win over Ohio was a step in the right direction. However, Syracuse missed a chance to start the year 2-0 with a loss to Rutgers in the home opener but bounced back with a 62-24 win over Albany. The Orange followed that up with a 24-21 win over Liberty. After a three game losing streak, with each loss by just three points, Syracuse bounced back with a 41-36 win at Virginia Tech.

Boston College started the season with four straight wins. The Eagles lost its starting quarterback for the season early on, however. Since ACC play began, BC has really struggled offensively as Dennis Grosel has played poorly at quarterback during that stretch. Averaging just 11 points per game in conference play, Boston College enters Saturday's game in desperate need of a win.