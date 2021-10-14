How to Watch Syracuse vs Clemson

Matchup: Syracuse (3-3, 0-2) vs Clemson (3-2, 2-1)

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 7:00pm Eastern - Friday, October 15th.

Television: ESPN

Broadcast Team: Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Taylor McGregor

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Clemson leads the all-time series 7-2 and has won three in a row. Syracuse's last win was in 2017 when the Orange upset the Tigers on a Friday night in the Dome 27-24. The only other win for Syracuse was the 1996 Gator Bowl when Donovan McNabb led the Orange to a 41-0 victory.

Odds: Point spread: Clemson -13.5, Over-under: 45 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 12.7% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2021 season following back to back losing campaigns. After a 10 win 2018 season, the Orange has gone 5-7 and 1-10 in the last two years. Getting back to a bowl game would be significant for the program's direction. A season opening win over Ohio was a step in the right direction. However, Syracuse missed a chance to start the year 2-0 with a loss to Rutgers in the home opener but bounced back with a 62-24 win over Albany. The Orange followed that up with a 24-21 win over Liberty, a 33-30 loss to Florida State and a 40-37 overtime loss to Wake Forest.

Clemson has had a subpar start to the 2021 season. The Tigers lost the season opener to Georgia, and then fell to NC State on the road after two straight wins. Clemson is averaging just 14 points per game against FBS teams. The Tigers are attempting to replace former stars such as quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne. Starting running back Will Shipley is out for this game as is Clemson's best defensive player Bryan Bresee.