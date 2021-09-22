How to Watch Syracuse vs Liberty

Matchup: Syracuse vs Liberty

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, NY

Time: 8:00pm Eastern - Friday, September 24th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: FuboTV

Broadcast Team: Drew Carter, Bobby Carpenter, Taylor Davis

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse and Liberty have played the last two seasons. Those were the only games in the series to date. The Orange won the first meeting 24-0 at Liberty. The Flames got revenge last season with a 38-21 triumph in the Dome. Friday night's game will be the rubber match.

Live Stats: LINK



Odds: Point spread: Liberty -6, Over-under: 52.5 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 46.8% chance to win.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Syracuse enters the 2021 season following back to back losing campaigns. After a 10 win 2018 season, the Orange has gone 5-7 and 1-10 in the last two years. Getting back to a bowl game would be significant for the program's direction. A season opening win over Ohio was a step in the right direction. However, Syracuse missed a chance to start the year 2-0 with a loss to Rutgers in the home opener but bounced back with a 62-24 win over Albany.

Liberty has started the season 3-0. The Flames opened the season with a 48-7 win over FCS Campbell. The next week, in Liberty's lone road game to date, the Flames topped Troy 21-13. Last week, Liberty beat Old Dominion 45-17. The Flames are led by quarterback Malik Willis. Through three games, Willis is completing 71% of his passes, has thrown for 613 yards with seven touchdowns, no interceptions and rushed for 225 yards with four more scores.