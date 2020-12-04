FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
How to Watch Syracuse at Notre Dame

Television, live stream, radio, odds, series history and more.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Matchup: Syracuse (1-9) at Notre Dame (9-0)

Location: Notre Dame Stadium - Notre Dame, IN

Time: 2:30pm Eastern - Saturday, December 5th.

Television: NBC

Stream: NBC Sports Stream (requires cable login), YouTubeTV, Hulu Live TV

Broadcast Team: Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, Kathryn Tappen

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Notre Dame leads the all-time series 6-3. The Irish have won the last three, however, each of which were played in a neutral environment. The 2018 matchup was played in Yankee Stadium while the 2016 and 2014 games were held at Giants Stadium. The Irish won each by at least 16 points. The last Syracuse win in the series was a 24-23 win at Notre Dame Stadium when Greg Robinson was the head coach. Syracuse was 20 point underdogs in that one, and pulled off the road victory anyway. 

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Point spread: Notre Dame -33.5, Over-under: 52 points, Money line: Syracuse +6725, Notre Dame -11450

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 2.0% chance to win.

Syracuse is looking to snap a seven game losing streak as they to Notre Dame Stadium to face the Irish. Notre Dame has already clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game, but is looking to clinch an undefeated regular season. 

Syracuse's 2020 season has been marred by injuries and opt outs, as they are down three starting safeties, have started three different quarterbacks, had health issues along the offensive line, and are starting a true freshman at running back who was originally fourth on the depth chart.

