    • November 26, 2021
    How to Watch Syracuse vs #17 Pittsburgh

    Television, live stream, series history, odds and more as the Orange hosts the Panthers in the regular season finale.
    Matchup: Syracuse (5-6, 2-5) vs #17 Pittsburgh (9-2, 6-1)

    Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, NY)

    Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 27th.

    Television: ACC Network

    Stream: Watch ESPN

    Broadcast Team: John Schriffen, Rene Ingolia, Taylor Davis

    Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

    Series History: Saturday's game will be the 77th meeting between Syracuse and Pittsburgh. The Panthers hold a 41-32-3 series lead. Pittsburgh has won seven of the last eight and eight of the last 10 games. Most of those games, however, have been close contests. Six of the last nine games were decided by one score. Only one of the last nine was decided by more than two scores. Syracuse's most recent win was in 2017, when the Orange topped the Panthers 27-24 in the Dome. 

    Live Stats: LINK

    Odds: Point spread: Syracuse +13.0, Over-under: 58 points

    ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 13.5% chance to win.

    Syracuse entered the 2021 season following back to back losing campaigns. After a 10 win 2018 season, the Orange has gone 5-7 and 1-10 in the last two years. Getting back to a bowl game would be significant for the program's direction. A season opening win over Ohio was a step in the right direction. However, Syracuse missed a chance to start the year 2-0 with a loss to Rutgers in the home opener but bounced back with a 62-24 win over Albany. The Orange followed that up with a 24-21 win over Liberty. After a three game losing streak, with each loss by just three points, Syracuse bounced back with a 41-36 win at Virginia Tech and 21-6 triumph over Boston College. Following losses at Louisville and NC State, Syracuse is looking to clinch bowl eligibility in the regular season finale. 

