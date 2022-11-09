Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse vs Florida State

Television, live stream, series history, odds and more for the Orange at the Panthers.

Matchup: Syracuse (6-3, 3-2) vs #25 Florida State (6-3, 4-3)

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 12th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Broadcast Team: Dave O'Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Florida State leads the all-time series 12-2. Both Orange wins came in Syracuse. The first was in 1966 at Archbold Stadium while the most recent was in 2018 when the Orange topped the Seminoles 30-7. The last two meetings were both in Tallahassee, with FSU winning 35-17 in 2019 and 33-30 in 2021. The teams did not play in 2020. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Point spread: Syracuse -6.5, Over-under: 51 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 44.4% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2022 season at a potential turning point for the program. Can the Orange get back to its 2018 form and earn a postseason spot? Syracuse has not made a bowl game in three straight seasons, but there is hope with superstar running back Sean Tucker leading the way along with improved depth and a revamped coaching staff. While this may be the deepest and most talented team Dino Babers has had during his time in Central New York, it is also his most difficult schedule. The Orange started that schedule with wins over Louisville, UConn, Purdue, Virginia, Wagner and NC State. However, Syracuse has since lost three straight to Clemson, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh. 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (2)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange
Florida State Seminoles
Florida State Seminoles

Tucker FSU
Football

How to Watch Syracuse vs Florida State

By Mike McAllister
Tucker NC State
Football

Syracuse Depth Chart vs Florida State

By Mike McAllister
SU Lehigh
Basketball

Syracuse Ready to Build on Season Opening Win

By Sydney Staples
Bleav Rebrand
Football

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 58: Breaking Down Loss at Pitt

By Mike McAllister
Boeheim Ref
Basketball

Jim Boeheim Gets Career Win No. 1,100

By Mike McAllister
Girard Pitt
Basketball

Syracuse Blows Out Lehigh in Impressive Season Opening Win

By Mike McAllister
SU Stony Brook Recap
Basketball

Syracuse Women’s Basketball Secures Win in Season Opener

By Alaina Losito
SU MSoc
Soccer

ACC Tournament Quarterfinals Recap

By Samuel St. Jean