How to Watch: Syracuse vs Louisville

Matchup: Syracuse (0-0) vs Louisville (0-0)

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, September 3rd.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team: Drew Carter, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Louisville leads the all-times series 13-7, but has won nine of the last 11 meetings. That includes seven of the last eight. Each of the last eight meetings have been decided by at least 22 points. The only single digit game in the last 10 meeting was in 2010 when Louisville topped Syracuse 28-20 in the Dome.

Live Stats: LINK



Odds: Point spread: Syracuse +4.5, Over-under: 57 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 41.8% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2022 season at a potential turning point for the program. Can the Orange get back to its 2018 form and earn a postseason spot? Syracuse has not made a bowl game in three straight seasons, but there is hope with superstar running back Sean Tucker leading the way along with improved depth and a revamped coaching staff. While this may be the deepest and most talented team Dino Babers has had during his time in Central New York, it is also his most difficult schedule.

