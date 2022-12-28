How to Watch Syracuse vs Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl

Matchup: Syracuse (7-5, 4-4) vs Minnesota (8-4, 5-4)

Location: Yankee Stadium (The Bronx, NY)

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern - Thursday, December 29th.

Television: ESPN

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Broadcast Team: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Minnesota leads the all-time series 3-2. Syracuse, however, has won the only previous bowl meeting when the Orange topped the Golden Gophers in the Texas Bowl 21-17 in 2013. The three previous matchups all went to Minnesota, while Syracuse won the series opener. That opener was in 1995 in the Dome, with the Orange winning 27-17. The next three went to the Gophers by scores of 35-33, 23-20 and 17-10. Each of the five games have been decided by 10 points or less.

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Point spread: Syracuse +10.0, Over-under: 42 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 38.4% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2022 season at a potential turning point for the program. Can the Orange get back to its 2018 form and earn a postseason spot? Syracuse has not made a bowl game in three straight seasons, but there is hope with superstar running back Sean Tucker leading the way along with improved depth and a revamped coaching staff. While this may be the deepest and most talented team Dino Babers has had during his time in Central New York, it is also his most difficult schedule. The Orange started that schedule with wins over Louisville, UConn, Purdue, Virginia, Wagner and NC State. However, Syracuse has since lost five straight to Clemson, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Florida State and Wake Forest. A bounce back win at Boston College ended the regular season

Minnesota started the season 4-0, which led to being ranked as high as 21st. A loss at home to Purdue, however, followed by losses at Illinois and Penn State, put the Gophers at 4-3. Minnesota would win four of its final five, with the lone loss being a home set back to Iowa. Minnesota did not beat a single team that finished the regular season with a winning record. Its best win was a 23-16 triumph at Wisconsin, who finished 6-6. The Gophers boast one of the nation's best defenses and best rushing attacks led by Mo Ibrahim. He finished the regular season with 1,594 yards and 19 touchdowns.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF