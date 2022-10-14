How to Watch Syracuse vs NC State

Matchup: #18 Syracuse (5-0, 2-0) vs #15 NC State (5-1, 1-1)

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 15th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: NC State has dominated the all-time series, holding a 13-2 advantage entering this game. That includes a 6-1 edge at Syracuse and 4-1 lead in the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse's last win in the series was in 2018, when the Orange knocked off the Wolfpack 51-41. NC State has won the last three, including a 41-17 triumph last season sparked by 28 second quarter points. .

Live Stats: LINK



Odds: Point spread: Syracuse -3.5, Over-under: 42.5 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has an 58.7% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2022 season at a potential turning point for the program. Can the Orange get back to its 2018 form and earn a postseason spot? Syracuse has not made a bowl game in three straight seasons, but there is hope with superstar running back Sean Tucker leading the way along with improved depth and a revamped coaching staff. While this may be the deepest and most talented team Dino Babers has had during his time in Central New York, it is also his most difficult schedule. The Orange started that schedule with wins over Louisville, UConn, Purdue, Virginia and Wagner.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF