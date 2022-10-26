How to Watch Syracuse vs Notre Dame

Matchup: #16 Syracuse (6-1, 3-1) vs Notre Dame (4-3)

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 29th.

Television: ABC

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Notre Dame leads the all-time series 7-3. Of the 10 prior meetings, only one came in the Dome. That was in 2003 when Walter Reyes ran for 194 yards and a program record five touchdowns in a 38-12 Orange victory. Four of the matchups have come in neutral locations while four have come at Notre Dame. The most recent matchup was during the 2020 season, when the Irish won 45-21. Sean Tucker was one of two Syracuse players to run for over 100 yards in that game. The first game came in 1914, when ND won at Syracuse 20-0. The Irish is currently on a four game winning streak against the Orange.

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Point spread: Syracuse -2.5, Over-under: 47 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 60.7% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2022 season at a potential turning point for the program. Can the Orange get back to its 2018 form and earn a postseason spot? Syracuse has not made a bowl game in three straight seasons, but there is hope with superstar running back Sean Tucker leading the way along with improved depth and a revamped coaching staff. While this may be the deepest and most talented team Dino Babers has had during his time in Central New York, it is also his most difficult schedule. The Orange started that schedule with wins over Louisville, UConn, Purdue, Virginia, Wagner and NC State.

