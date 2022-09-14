How to Watch Syracuse vs Purdue

Matchup: Syracuse (2-0) vs Purdue (1-1)

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, September 17th.

Television: ESPN2

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Broadcast Team: Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Saturday's game will mark just the second meeting between the Orange and the Boilermakers. It will also be the first time the two have played on Syracuse's home field. In the only other game, Purdue dominated Syracuse 51-0 in the 2004 season opener. Kyle Orton led Purdue with 288 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Live Stats: LINK



Odds: Point spread: Even, Over-under: 58.5 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 58.2% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2022 season at a potential turning point for the program. Can the Orange get back to its 2018 form and earn a postseason spot? Syracuse has not made a bowl game in three straight seasons, but there is hope with superstar running back Sean Tucker leading the way along with improved depth and a revamped coaching staff. While this may be the deepest and most talented team Dino Babers has had during his time in Central New York, it is also his most difficult schedule. The Orange started that schedule with wins over Louisville and UConn.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF