How to Watch Syracuse vs Virginia

Matchup: Syracuse (3-0) vs Virginia (2-1)

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Friday, September 23rd.

Television: ESPN2

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Broadcast Team: Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Saturday's game will mark the sixth meeting between the Orange and the Cavaliers. This will be Virginia's first trip to the Dome since Syracuse joined the ACC and first trip to Syracuse overall since 2005. Virginia owns a 3-2 series advantage and is currently on a three game winning streak. Syracuse won the first two meetings in the 1970s. Virginia bounced back by winning both ends of a home and home series in 2004 and 2005. The most recent meeting was in 2015. In that game, Syracuse held a 24-14 lead entering the fourth quarter, but Virginia rallied to send it into overtime. The Cavs would win 44-38 in triple overtime.

Live Stats: LINK



Odds: Point spread: Syracuse -10.5, Over-under: 53 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has an 85.8% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2022 season at a potential turning point for the program. Can the Orange get back to its 2018 form and earn a postseason spot? Syracuse has not made a bowl game in three straight seasons, but there is hope with superstar running back Sean Tucker leading the way along with improved depth and a revamped coaching staff. While this may be the deepest and most talented team Dino Babers has had during his time in Central New York, it is also his most difficult schedule. The Orange started that schedule with wins over Louisville, UConn and Purdue.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF