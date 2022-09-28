How to Watch Syracuse vs Wagner

Matchup: #25 Syracuse (4-0) vs Wagner (0-3)

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 1st.

Television: ACC Network Xtra/ESPN+

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Broadcast Team: Courtney Lyle, Charles Arbuckle, Jalyn Johnson

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Saturday's game will mark the third meeting between the Orange and the Seahawks. Syracuse has won both previous matchups. The last time these two teams played was in 2018. Syracuse won 62-10 while setting a school record with 45 first half points. Eric Dungey had five touchdown passes to tie another school record. The previous meeting was in 2013, with the Orange winning 54-0.

Live Stats: LINK



Odds: Point spread: Syracuse -55, Over-under: 59.5 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has an 99.8% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2022 season at a potential turning point for the program. Can the Orange get back to its 2018 form and earn a postseason spot? Syracuse has not made a bowl game in three straight seasons, but there is hope with superstar running back Sean Tucker leading the way along with improved depth and a revamped coaching staff. While this may be the deepest and most talented team Dino Babers has had during his time in Central New York, it is also his most difficult schedule. The Orange started that schedule with wins over Louisville, UConn, Purdue and Virginia.

