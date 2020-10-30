How to Watch Syracuse vs Wake Forest

Syracuse is coming off of a 47-21 loss at Clemson in what was one of their best performances of the season. The final score is a bit misleading, as the Orange were within just six points late in the third quarter against a team many feel is the favorite to win the national championship. Syracuse returns home looking to end a three game losing streak and get back in the win column. They face Wake Forest, who is fresh off of an upset of Virginia Tech.

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 12:00pm Eastern - Saturday, October 31st

Television: ACC Network

Stream: WatchESPN (requires cable login), YouTubeTV, Sling, Hulu Live TV

Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 6-3. They are 4-1 in Orange home games and have won the last two meetings. In 2018, Syracuse won at Wake Forest 41-24. Last season, the Orange upset an eight win Wake Forest team 39-30 in overtime when Trill Williams ended the game on a strip six. The Demon Deacons last win came in 2017 when Wake Forest knocked off Syracuse 64-43 in the Dome. Wake won the year before in Winston Salem as well.

Live Stats: LINK



Odds: Point spread: Wake Forest -11.5, Over-under: 59 points, Money line: Syracuse +365, Wake Forest -410

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 20.0% chance to win.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!