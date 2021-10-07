    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    ForumsFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSoccerTrack & FieldSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Syracuse vs #19 Wake Forest

    Television, live stream, series history, odds and more as the Orange hosts the Demon Deacons.
    Author:

    Matchup: Syracuse (3-2, 0-1) vs #19 Wake Forest (5-0, 3-0)

    Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

    Time: 3:30pm Eastern - Saturday, October 9th.

    Television: ESPN2

    Stream: FuboTV

    Broadcast Team: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport

    Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

    Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 6-4 including a 4-2 edge in the Dome. The two teams have split the last four contests, with each team averaging over 30 points per game during that span. Last year, Syracuse started Rex Culpepper and kept it close for most of the first half. A late first half touchdown pushed the Wake Forest lead to 17-7. Then, two touchdowns in nine seconds, the first an 80 yard touchdown pass and the second a pick six, broke the game open for the Demon Deacons. 

    Live Stats: LINK

    Odds: Point spread: Wake Forest -6.0, Over-under: 57 points

    ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 33.0% chance to win.

    CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

    Syracuse enters the 2021 season following back to back losing campaigns. After a 10 win 2018 season, the Orange has gone 5-7 and 1-10 in the last two years. Getting back to a bowl game would be significant for the program's direction. A season opening win over Ohio was a step in the right direction. However, Syracuse missed a chance to start the year 2-0 with a loss to Rutgers in the home opener but bounced back with a 62-24 win over Albany. The Orange followed that up with a 24-21 win over Liberty and a 33-30 loss to Florida State.

    Wake Forest is undefeated at 5-0 and is ranked in the top 20 in both polls. The Demon Deacons blew out its first four opponents, including a 20 point win at Virginia and a 21 point win at home over Florida State. Last week, Louisville pushed Wake to the brink, but the Demon Deacons held off the Cardinals 37-34.  

    Shrader 9
    Football

    How to Watch Syracuse vs #19 Wake Forest

    15 seconds ago
    Tucker LU
    Football

    Sean Tucker Added to Maxwell Award Watch List

    9 hours ago
    SU Wake
    Football

    Syracuse vs Wake Forest By The Numbers

    18 hours ago
    Taylor Cuse
    Recruiting

    Justin Taylor, Quadir Copeland Will Officially Visit Syracuse This Weekend

    20 hours ago
    Jackson 1
    Football

    Courtney Jackson: Wide Receiver Room & Wake Forest

    Oct 6, 2021
    Deandre Kerr Interview
    Soccer

    Syracuse Defeats Colgate 3-0

    Oct 6, 2021
    Bunch 2
    Recruiting

    Chris Bunch Trims List to Three, Sets Commitment Date

    19 hours ago
    Ashley Tucker
    Recruiting

    Ashley Tucker 'Beyond Excited' for Syracuse Offer

    Oct 5, 2021