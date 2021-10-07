How to Watch Syracuse vs #19 Wake Forest

Matchup: Syracuse (3-2, 0-1) vs #19 Wake Forest (5-0, 3-0)

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 3:30pm Eastern - Saturday, October 9th.

Television: ESPN2

Stream: FuboTV

Broadcast Team: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 6-4 including a 4-2 edge in the Dome. The two teams have split the last four contests, with each team averaging over 30 points per game during that span. Last year, Syracuse started Rex Culpepper and kept it close for most of the first half. A late first half touchdown pushed the Wake Forest lead to 17-7. Then, two touchdowns in nine seconds, the first an 80 yard touchdown pass and the second a pick six, broke the game open for the Demon Deacons.

Live Stats: LINK



Odds: Point spread: Wake Forest -6.0, Over-under: 57 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 33.0% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2021 season following back to back losing campaigns. After a 10 win 2018 season, the Orange has gone 5-7 and 1-10 in the last two years. Getting back to a bowl game would be significant for the program's direction. A season opening win over Ohio was a step in the right direction. However, Syracuse missed a chance to start the year 2-0 with a loss to Rutgers in the home opener but bounced back with a 62-24 win over Albany. The Orange followed that up with a 24-21 win over Liberty and a 33-30 loss to Florida State.

Wake Forest is undefeated at 5-0 and is ranked in the top 20 in both polls. The Demon Deacons blew out its first four opponents, including a 20 point win at Virginia and a 21 point win at home over Florida State. Last week, Louisville pushed Wake to the brink, but the Demon Deacons held off the Cardinals 37-34.