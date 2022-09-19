Isaiah Jones Likely Out for the Year

Syracuse football announced some bad news on Monday regarding one of its contributing wide receivers. Isaiah Jones, who caught a touchdown pass against Purdue, is likely out for the rest of the season due to an injury suffered against Boilers according to head coach Dino Babers

"Isaiah's probably done for the year," Babers said during his weekly press conference Monday.

Jones appeared to suffered the injury in the Orange's game winning drive on Saturday. After he drew a defensive pass interference penalty, he came up holding his right arm and appeared to be in significant pain. He did not return to the game.

On the positive injury front, Babers said during Monday's press conference that slot receiver and return man Trebor Pena should be back "soon" after missing Saturday's win over Purdue.

Jones is listed at 6-4, 204 pounds. He came to Syracuse as a junior college transfer from El Camino College. Jones impressed during spring ball and in training camp to earn a spot as an offensive contributor in the wide receiver rotation. He would have had two more years of eligibility after 2022 without an injury. However, now he has the option to request a medical redshirt in order to earn a third year of eligibility.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF