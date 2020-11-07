SI.com
All Syracuse
JaCobian Morgan Gets First Career Start vs Boston College

Michael McAllister

Syracuse freshman quarterback JaCobian Morgan is expected to get first career start against Boston College on Saturday. He is the third quarterback to start a game for the Orange this season, joining Tommy DeVito and Rex Culpepper. 

DeVito got hurt against Duke and has not played since. Culpepper has had his struggles since taking over for DeVito, but suffered an injury during practice this week according to Stephen Bailey of 247Sports. That paved the way for Morgan to get his first start. 

Morgan saw action last week in mop up duty against Wake Forest. He went 7-7 with a touchdown in his only drive, and chatter grew amongst the fan base to see more of him. They get their wish this week. 

"The touchdown throw was a good throw on time," Babers said earlier this week. "That would have worked no matter what was going on. Out of those seven throws where he did where he was supposed to do, I like the last one the best."

Morgan is a true freshmen who signed with Syracuse out of Canton High School in Mississippi. He threw for 2,437 yards with 27 passing touchdowns during his senior season. Morgan also ran for three touchdowns. In addition to quarterback, Morgan also spent time at wide receiver during his junior year.

Morgan is listed at 6-4, 203 pounds on the Syracuse Athletics website. He picked Syracuse over offers from Jackson Sate and Austin Peay. 

