Jason Beck Promote to Offensive Coordinator

According to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Syracuse football has already replaced Robert Anae as offensive coordinator. Jason Beck, who was the quarterbacks coach this past season, is expected to lead the Orange offense moving forward according to the report.

This is much needed positive news after quite the day for the football program and its fans. After losing defensive coordinator Tony White to Nebraska in the afternoon, offensive coordinator Robert Anae left in the evening. The promotion of Beck means retaining one of its top coaches on the staff and someone who was going to be an offensive coordinator in the near future anyway. Now it is at Syracuse.

Beck has earned the praise and respect of coaches across the country with his ability to develop quarterbacks. He did so at both BYU and Virginia, turning unheralded recruits into professional caliber quarterbacks. During his one season at Syracuse, he oversaw the development of Garrett Shrader. Shrader showed significant improvement under Beck's guidance and those two will continue to work together this offseason.

Syracuse takes on Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl on December 29th. It will feature two new coordinators in that game in Interim Defensive Coordinator Nick Monroe and Offensive Coordinator Jason Beck.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF