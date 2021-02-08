Former Coveted RB Recruit Joins Syracuse as Walk-On

Former Pahokee High (Florida) standout running back Ja’Tarie Washington has joined the Syracuse football program, Syracuse Athletics announced on Monday. Washington was a former highly recruited running back prospect in the 2019 class with offers from Kent State, Louisville, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and UNLV, among others. He also had interest from Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Oregon and others. Washington did not sign with anyone during the 2019 recruiting cycle, and there had been rumblings he would join the program as a walk-on for quite a while. Monday’s announcement made that official.

Though a knee injury derailed his senior season, Washington ran for over 1,500 and 18 touchdowns as a junior. He is the older brother of Syracuse defensive lineman Latarie Kinsler.

Washington was one of eight players that has enrolled at Syracuse to start the spring semester. Six were scholarship players while Washington and two-way lineman Ahmad Masood were walk-ons. Masood played at Cranbrook-Kingswood High in Michigan and was originally part of the 2020 recruiting cycle.

The six scholarship players included defensive back Duce Chestnut, defensive back Malcolm Folk, quarterback Justin Lamson, defensive lineman Terry Lockett, tight end Landon Morris and quarterback Garrett Shrader. Chestnut, Folk, Lamson, Lockett and Morris each signed a National Letter of Intent back in December.