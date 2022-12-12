Jeremiah Wilson Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse freshman defensive back Jeremiah Wilson has entered the transfer portal according to multiple reports. Wilson was on the two deep as a true freshman but will look to continue his collegiate career elsewhere. He totaled 20 tackles and one pass defensed during his one season with the Orange.

Wilson is the seventh Syracuse player to enter the portal since the end of the regular season. He joins wide receiver Dom Foster, defensive lineman Josh Hough, wide receiver Courtney Jackson, defensive lineman Steve Linton, offensive lineman Tyler Magnuson and wide receiver Anthony Queeley.

It has been an offseason of change for Syracuse, which has lost both of its coordinators in the last week. Robert Anae took the offensive coordinator job at NC State while Tony White left to be Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. The Orange named Jason Beck its new offensive coordinator while longtime assistant Nick Monroe is interim defensive coordinator with the potential to remove the interim tag.

The Orange has added from the portal as well, landing a commitment from Richmond offensive lineman Joe More over the weekend. Syracuse is expected to continue to be active recruiting players in the portal moving forward.

Syracuse is also continuing to prepare for the Pinstripe Bowl against Minnesota in December 29th.

