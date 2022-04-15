JMA Wireless to Take Over Naming Rights of Carrier Dome (Report)

Syracuse Orange's stadium will no longer be called the Carrier Dome. Syracuse has negotiated an exit deal with Carrier and the naming rights have been granted to JMA Wireless. This all according to a report from Sportico.

Carrier previously had a lifetime naming rights agreement that has been in place since the Dome's inception in 1980. Syracuse was losing out on significant revenue as the value of the deal was significantly outdated. The University has now negotiated an end to that deal, which should provide more income for the school and athletics department.

This is the first name change in the Dome's history but is not the first update overall. The school has spent a lot of money over the last few years modernizing and upgrading the Dome both inside and out. The roof is brand new, the concourses are wider and there is now air conditioning inside the building.

The long running joke always was that an air conditioning company owns the Dome but the Dome does not have air conditioning. Ironically, within a couple of years of air conditioning being added, Carrier has been removed.

So what is JMA Wireless exactly? Here is more from their website:

Headquartered in Syracuse, NY, JMA Wireless (JMA) is an American company accelerating revolutionary changes in mobile connectivity with cutting-edge products that enable faster, more reliable, and more secure networks for consumers and businesses. JMA delivers software-driven, carrier-grade solutions designed specifically for in-building and outdoor use, offering superior performance, coverage, and stability for the most advanced and highly dense networks worldwide.

