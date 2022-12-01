Josh Hough to Enter Transfer Portal

Josh Hough has announced he will enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining, ending his Syracuse career.

"I'd like to thank the Syracuse nation, my team and my family for supporting me during my journey into collegiate football and academics," Hough posted on Twitter. "After much prayer and conversation with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining."

Hough is the fourth Orange player to enter the portal, joining wide receivers Courtney Jackson, Anthony Queeley and Dom Foster. Hough signed with Syracuse as part of the 2021 recruiting class and started out as a running back. He got hurt during his first training camp, which derailed his true freshman season.

After redshirting, he shifted to defensive line for the 2022 campaign. However, he did not see the field.

Hough is a former Mr. PA Football Award Winner for small Pennsylvania schools. As a senior, Hough ran for 2,048 yards with 29 touchdowns on just 124 carries. That's an average of 16.5 yards per carry. He helped lead Beaver Falls to the WPIAL 2A championship and was named the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Player of the Year. Hough set Beaver Falls' career rushing mark with 4,378.

All season Hough impressed with video game like numbers that many could not believe were real. That includes a stat line that earned him SI All-American Freak of the Week honors. He ran for 243 yards and three touchdowns on just four carries in a 54-26 win over Lincoln High back in September.

