Barron's World

With the position switch last spring, how is Justin Barron fairing in the Orange secondary?

The conversion from wide receiver to defensive back has paid off, Justin Barron said. The 6’4, 215lb, defensive back is known as the Rover in the Orange’s 3-3-5 defense. With the frame of a linebacker and stride of a gazelle, Barron’s transition to the secondary has been an eyeful.

“Being able to see stuff before it happens,” Barron said. “Whether that being screen passes, combinations, just being able to recognize splits and formations is very helpful.”

Barron, once playing wide receiver, translates well to the Orange secondary. The switch made Barron nervous at first because the difference at safety in high school is completely different from safety in college. Barron credits his teammates for welcoming him to the secondary and spring ball for getting him comfortable at the position.

Coming from an athletic family, Barron’s parents made an impact on his athletic career. His mother, Sara, played soccer at Hartwick College and his father, Jason, played football at UConn. His parents till this day are still open to him playing sports or not playing sports, Barron said. The unwavering support from his parents is what makes playing the sport of football easier.

“The genes from my parents are very helpful,” Barron said. “But just being able to talk to them about sports is good too.”

With the Orange playing Florida State this weekend, Barron’s role increases drastically in helping the Orange get a win. Although Florida State’s record is 0-4, Barron warns the Orange community that the Seminoles team is better than their record says.

“The record doesn’t match how good they are,” Barron said. “They are very physical, skilled, and if you slip up they can make you pay for it.”

Growing up as a kid watching Florida State games on television has Barron excited for the real thing this time around. His desire to fully experience the atmosphere and pull out a win is evident. Aside from his athletic ability, what you can expect from Barron is loads of energy. Against Liberty, Barron tabbed four tackles and a tackle for loss.

The Orange face off against Florida State this Saturday at 3:30p.m. in Doak Campbell Stadium.