Former Syracuse Football Player Has Prominent Voice Over Role in Madden 22

There is an interesting Orange connection to the Madden 22 video game which will be released on Friday.

Former Syracuse defensive back Keon Lyn has a prominent role in Madden 22. No, not as a player, but rather as a voice over actor. Lyn voices Carter Landry, a veteran mentor/teammate to the franchise team player controlled by the individual playing the game. This is part of the Face of the Franchise mode, where you play through an amateur career before your player is drafted into the NFL. You then control that player throughout his NFL career in various ways, including off the field choices.

One of the ways Carter Landry comes into play is in "side activities." Landry will be featured here as a veteran player who can give you advice, listen to you vent and more. Lyn is the voice of Landry, giving Syracuse fans a fun added connection to the game.

You can read more specifics about Face of the Franchise in Madden 22 HERE.

How did Lyn come to land this role? He got into acting prior to COVID and has continued to pursue opportunities through the pandemic. With his football background, he was a natural fit. Lyn auditioned for the role and was chosen to be the voice of Carter Landry.

Lyn signed with Syracuse out or Miramar High School in Florida as part of the Orange's 2010 class. He played for the Orange from 2010 to 2013, participating in games each season. Lyn was a fixture in the defensive backfield his last three years especially, until a lower body injury derailed his senior season just five games in. He finished his college career with 89 tackles including five for loss, one sack, three interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

He was part of three bowl teams, during his time at Syracuse (2010 Pinstripe, 2012 Pinstripe, 2013 Texas).

Following his time at Syracuse, Lyn was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Indianapolis Colts in 2014. He did not make the roster, but had further NFL opportunities with the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did not appear in any NFL regular season games. Lyn also spent time in the CFL and Arena Football League from 2015 to 2020.