Key Matchups: Syracuse vs NC State

What a time to be an Orange. You’ve got the 1st matchup between top-20 teams in the Dome in over two decades, the men’s soccer team is top-10 in the country, and Judah Mintz may be the next coming of Jonny Flynn. Before we fly too far off the rails, the good folks here at All Syracuse wanted to give you the key matchups to track during the game. If Syracuse really wants to go into a matchup with Clemson the following week still undefeated and with a berth to the ACC championship game potentially at stake, they will need to take care of business against the Wolfpack.

WR Thayer Thomas vs. CB Garrett Williams

Another week, another number one receiver for the Garrett Williams. This matchup we’ll be interesting to track for several reasons -- while Williams has faced more talented receivers, there may not be a more VALUABLE receiver to their respective offense than Thomas. A former walk-on, Thomas has been the model of consistency for the past four years for Dave Doeren’s Wolfpack out of the slot, coming into this season tied for third in NC State football history with 20 receiving TDs, and seventh in school history with 158 receptions. Thomas works almost exclusively out of the slot, and with the status of Devin Leary uncertain, he’ll be targeted and force-fed the ball by whatever QB the Wolfpack throws out there. Slot fades, screens, post corners, and slants over the middle are the main ways NC State tries to get Thomas the ball in space. And as a two-time all-ACC punt returner, he has the wheels to create chunk plays quickly. It’ll be interesting to see how Williams responds to operating mainly in the slot after being primarily a boundary guy through the first half of the season, as well as if there’s any extra juice back and forth with two North Carolina guys going at it. (Williams hails from the Charlotte area, while Thomas is from Wake Forest)

RB Demie Sumo-Karngbaye vs. LB Mikel Jones

Another former no-name high school recruit making splashes with the Wolfpack. Sumo-Karnnbaye, who’s only offer power five offer out of high school was NC State, has been one of the few guys on this NC State has the ability to home runs, and despite being a true sophomore, Dave Doeren has already put a lot of trust in him. Coming into this game, he’s the team’s leading rusher (299 yards with a blistering 5.8 yards a carry), and the third leading receiver with 148 yards and a touchdown through the air. With the QB situation muddied as of the writing of this article (Tuesday night), you can bet the number of touches Demie gets, as well as the importance of positive yards coming from these touches, will be significantly higher than normal. It’ll come down to Kel, who already won’t be in the best mood with different pundits calling him the 2nd best LB in this matchup, to ensure that this NC State offense stays as stagnant as it’s looked through the 1st half of the season. Practicing against a back like Sean Tucker every day prepares you for RBs that can do multiple ways, so Kel won’t be seeing anything on Saturday that he hasn’t seen on the practice field a hundred times. With Kel’s added motivation, a raucous Dome crowd, and a young back that may not be ready for this moment, and I can Kel causing a big turnover late in the game and taking the roof of the Dome.

LB Drake Thomas vs. pass catcher Oronde Gadsden II

Drake is one of only two linebackers in the ACC rated by ACC Network's Eric Mac Lain as better than Mikel Jones. That is a bold statement to make, and something I can guarantee Kel, The Mob, and this SU offense have seen and plan to attack. Thomas, a 1st team All-ACC and 4th team Phil Steele All-American in 2021, provides everything that Kel brings for The Mob -- elite sideline-to-sideline athleticism, a very high football IQ and instincts to disrupt offense before the play and during, and the leadership of being a two time team captain. He operates as both a Sam linebacker and a Mike dependent upon what NC State needs from him. And, with three pass breakups already this season and three interceptions in 2021, he’s proven to be consistently disruptive in the pass game as well. However, Gadsden will be the best and most productive receiving threat this Wolfpack defense has faced thus far. The move from receiver to tight end has paid off better than anybody could have imagined at the start of the season for Gadsden. He’s become the big play option for Shrader across the middle and on corner routes in the end zone, both places where Thomas and Gadsden will be operating in shared space on Saturday. In the last two power five matchups, Gadsden has put up at least 100 yards. If the Orange wants to secure bowl eligibility on Saturday, he will need to shake free of Thomas and continue that trend.

RB Sean Tucker vs. DT Corey Durden & DT/DE Davin Vann

Oh, what ‘Cuse fans would do to ensure that Tuck will be sending out his robotic “Pleased” tweet on Sunday or Monday. After an expected breakout game against Wagner, #34 comes back to play against a team that may have the best complete defensive unit in the ACC. We’ve seen the Wes Hoeh fullback experience work to mixed results, and the offensive line has not done a lot of favors for Sean with the false start and holding bug. If Sean is going to crack the century mark, which I believe needs to happen for ‘Cuse to win this game and to savor any last hope of a Sean Tucker's Heisman campaign is going to start with the offensive line winning the line of scrimmage and getting consistent knock back on first and second downs. The main two defensive linemen that’ll be looking to disrupt the run game would be Corey Gundsen and Davin Vann. These twos play nose tackle and defensive end, respectively, in the Wolfpack’s 3-3-5 scheme. Both guys are multi-year starters that should be able to keep their composure in a hostile Dome environment on Saturday. Durden, a grad transfer from Florida State, is a wide load in that zero tech at 6’4, 300 pounds, and it’ll be crucial that the interior group of Carlos Vettorello, Kalan Ellis, and Chris Bleich ensure that he is not touching Tuck in the backfield. Vann, a true sophomore, is tied for the team lead in sacks with two, and shows impressive motor and hand skills to chase backs down from the backside while tipping the scales at 300 pounds. If Tuck has the type of game that Syracuse fans will be dreaming about Friday night, that means that Vann and Durden’s name won’t have been mentioned much in the Dome on Saturday.

