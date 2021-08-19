Former Syracuse LB Finds Home at Junior College

Former Syracuse linebacker Lee Kpogba has found a landing spot to continue his collegiate career. Kpogba has enrolled at East Mississippi Community College, a junior college program. He spent two seasons at Syracuse after joining the Orange prior to the 2019 season. He was suspended from the program indefinitely back in February for undisclosed reasons.

Kpogba signed with Syracuse as part of the 2019 class and was viewed as a big recruiting win. He starred at Parkland High School in North Carolina, and picked the Orange over offers from Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Maryland, Purdue, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and others.

As a true freshman, Kpogba appeared in 11 games. He played primarily on special teams both in kick return, kickoff coverage and on punt returns. He recorded one tackle during his freshman campaign. Last season, as a sophomore, Kpogba also appeared in 11 games but played a lot on defense in addition to special teams. He recorded 43 tackles, two tackles for loss and had one sack.

The sack came in Syracuse's loss to Liberty when he also notched a then career high six tackles. Kpogba would eclipse that mark when he had eight tackles in the season finale against Notre Dame.

Syracuse finished 1-10 this past season. Syracuse suffered injuries throughout the roster, especially along the offensive line and at quarterback. The Orange started three difference quarterbacks during the 2020 campaign and had to move fullback/tight end Chris Elmore to guard in order to have adequate depth on the line. Syracuse opens the 2021 season at Ohio on September 4th.