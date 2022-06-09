Malik Matthew Entering Transfer Portal

Syracuse freshman linebacker Malik Matthew is transferring from the Orange, a source confirmed to AllSyracuse.com on Wednesday. Matthew's twitter bio recently changed to "Transfer Outside Linebacker CO '25" which seemed to signal the move. Matthew did not appear in any games during one season with the program.

Matthew signed with Syracuse out of Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx as part of the Orange's 2021 class. Prior to his time at Cardinal Hayes, Matthew was at Lehman High in the Bronx. He picked Syracuse over offers from Boston College, Buffalo, Kent State, Rutgers and Temple.

The 6-3, 210 pounder was not expected to make the two-deep for the upcoming season, but could have contributed on special teams and worked towards carving out a defensive role. Syracuse's linebacking core is a deep, talented group. That made immediate playing time a challenge, though the Orange will lose its current starters over the next couple of seasons.

All three starters from the 2021 season (Mikel Jones, Marlowe Wax, Stefon Thompson) are returning for the upcoming year. Wax and Thompson still have eligibility remaining after the 2022 campaign.

Matthew was on the roster for spring ball, but will not be this fall and beyond.

