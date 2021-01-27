Arizona State Expected to Hire Mike Cavanaugh as OL Coach (Report)

Arizona State is expected to hire Syracuse offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh to the same position per FootballScoop and 247Sports. Arizona State originally hired Klayton Adams, an assistant offensive line coach with the Indianapolis Colts, but he backed out of the deal approximately one week afterwards. Cavanaugh had interviewed for the job before ASU picked Adams, and the Sun Devils turned back to him once Adams backed out.

Syracuse offensive line signee Tyler Magnuson provided the following statement to All Syracuse on the news.

“Well, if it were to happen, I’m sure he’s making the best choice for his family,” Magnuson said. “Obviously I hope the rumors aren’t true. I really value my relationships with the Cuse staff. However I also get there is a business side to college ball. Just happy to be Orange.”

Cavanaugh joined Syracuse prior to the 2018 season, when the Orange went 10-3. The offensive line really struggled in 2019 and 2020, though injuries and other factors played a large part in that. Cavanaugh is an experienced and respected offensive line coach who has put dozens of players into the NFL.

More from his bio on Cuse.com:

Mike Cavanaugh, who has spent nearly his entire coaching career mentoring offensive linemen, is in his third season as the Orange’s offensive line coach. Cavanaugh owns 15 seasons of Power-Five experience and has developed a host of players who have gone on to successful NFL careers.



In addition to his 32 years of collegiate experience, Cavanaugh spent two seasons (1997-98) in the National Football League as an assistant offensive line and quality control coach with the San Diego Chargers.



Cavanaugh arrived at Syracuse in 2018 and his influence was a key factor in the Orange’s success. His work with the front five aided an offense that propelled Syracuse to a 10-3 record and a Camping World Bowl victory over West Virginia. The Orange ranked 11th nationally in scoring (40.2 ppg), tallied 50+ points a school-record five times and scored 40+ points in eight out of 13 games. In addition, the Orange scored a school-record 523 points and generated more than 6,000 yards of total offense for the second time in program history.



Cavanaugh’s presence paid immediate dividends in the run game. The Orange increased their rushing average by 37.7 yards per game from 2017 to 2018 and tallied a school-record 38 touchdowns on the ground. Two of Cavanaugh’s charges – left tackle Cody Conway and right tackle Koda Martin – received 2018 All-ACC honors and signed free-agent contracts with NFL teams after the season. Conway is a member of the Green Bay Packers, while Martin is with the Arizona Cardinals. A third member of that unit – guard Evan Adams – was a free-agent pickup by the Baltimore Ravens after the 2019 campaign.



In addition to Adams’ ascension to an NFL-caliber guard, Cavanaugh oversaw the development of right tackle Matthew Bergeron in 2019. The first true freshman to start a game at tackle for the Orange since 2002, Bergeron made five first-string appearances and earned Pro Football Focus Freshman All-America honors.



Before joining the Orange, Cavanaugh was the offensive line coach from 2015-17 at Nebraska where his units were among the best at protecting the passer. The Cornhuskers ranked in the top 15 in fewest sacks allowed in two of Cavanaugh’s three seasons in Lincoln. In 2016, Nebraska surrendered 15 sacks to rank first in the Big Ten and 14th in the country, as the Huskers went 8-4 record and advanced to the Music City Bowl.



The previous season, the Huskers gave up 14 sacks to rank second in the conference and ninth nationally. Cavanaugh’s front five helped Nebraska finish in the top three of the Big Ten in scoring offense, passing offense, total offense and third-down percentage. The Huskers also generated 3,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards in the same season for just the third time in program history.



Prior to his Nebraska appointment, Cavanaugh spent 10 seasons (2005-14) as the offensive line coach at Oregon State where the performance of his unit led to record-setting offensive numbers and six bowl appearances. Behind the play of Cavanaugh’s group, quarterback Sean Mannion, who completed his career in 2014, set single-season and career Pac-12 records for passing yards. Oregon State’s offensive line also cleared the way for several all-conference runners, including Yvenson Bernard and Jacquizz Rodgers, who each produced three 1,000-yard seasons while Cavanaugh was on staff.



Because of the Beavers’ success, Cavanaugh’s Oregon State players were regularly rewarded for their performance. Andy Levitre, Jeremy Perry and Isaac Seumalo garnered All-America honors, while 23 of his players earned all-conference recognition. Levitre and Seumalo were among the several Beavers who played for Cavanaugh to be drafted into the NFL.



As the offensive line coach at Hawaii rom 1999-2004, Cavanaugh played a key role in directing some of college football’s top offenses. The Warriors ranked in the top 10 nationally in total offense three times in Cavanaugh’s six seasons. His Hawaii units featured future pros Samson Satele, Adrian Klemm, Kynan Forney and Wayne Hunter, among others.



Before his stint at Hawaii, Cavanaugh made college coaching stops at Ferris State, Sacred Heart, Murray State, Alma College and Wesleyan College (Conn.).

