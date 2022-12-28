Mikel Jones Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Syracuse starting linebacker Mikel Jones has declared for the NFL Draft, he announced on a social media post. Jones has been a multi-year starter and leader of the Orange defense.

“First I want to thank God for everything he has helped me with during my college career and the previous stages I’ve been on that helped me get this far,” Jones said in the post. “I want to thank my Mom and my grandparents for the unconditional love and support they have given me through the many ups and downs throughout my career. I would not have made it this far without them.

“The relationships that I’ve made with my teammates, Coaches, fellow athletes and students will always mean the world to me for they have taught me lessons and helped me develop as a better young man during my time at Syracuse.

“Since the first time I put on a helmet at the age of four, I knew I wanted to pursue a career in the NFL. My hard work and dedication towards the Dream of my 4 year old self has given me an opportunity to make this come true.

“The last four years of my life has given me some of the best moments of my life that I will forever cherish. Having said that, I will be foregoing my last year of eligibility and Declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Thank you Cuse Nation.”

Jones has been an All-ACC performer the last three years. He tested the draft waters last offseason, but elected to return for one more season. During his career at Syracuse, Jones accumulated 301 tackles, 104 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions, six pass deflections, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

