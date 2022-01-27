Nathaniel Hackett Hired as Denver Broncos Head Coach

Former Syracuse offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has his first head coaching job. Hackett was hired by the Denver Broncos to be its next head coach, according to multiple media reports. Hackett was the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers during the 2021 season.

Hackett was instrumental in installing an up tempo offense at Syracuse just prior to the start of the 2012 season. That played a big part in the Orange’s eight win season, called by a Pinstripe Bowl win over West Virginia. Hackett then left Syracuse to join Doug Marrone’s staff with the Buffalo Bills and has been in the NFL ever since including getting Blake Bortles to play at a competent level in Jacksonville.

More on Hackett from his bio at Packers.com.

Hackett joined the Bills after three seasons at Syracuse, serving as the offensive coordinator and tight ends/quarterbacks coach in 2011-12 after spending the 2010 season as quarterbacks/passing game/tight ends coach. Under his guidance, the Orange set numerous school records in 2012, including total offense (6,188 yards), yards per game (476.0), passing yards (3,757), TD passes (26), completions (295) and first downs (328). Syracuse featured a 3,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and a 1,000-yard receiver in 2012 for the first time in school history and posted seven games with 500-plus yards of total offense. Hackett tutored QB Ryan Nassib, who finished his career at Syracuse with school records for passing yards (9,190), completions (791) and attempts (1,312) while ranking second in TD passes (70).

Prior to joining Syracuse, Hackett served four seasons as an offensive quality control coach in the NFL, first with the Buccaneers (2006-07) and then with the Bills (2008-09). Before that, he spent three seasons at Stanford University, working as the specialists coach and recruiting coordinator in 2005 and as an assistant to the offensive and defensive coordinators in 2003-04. Hackett began his coaching career at his alma mater, University of California, Davis, in 2003, where he served as assistant linebackers coach.