Nykeim Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse wide receiver Nykeim Johnson has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Rivals. Johnson was a senior this past season, but has one more year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson will enter the portal as a graduate transfer, meaning he will have immediate eligibility.

Johnson finishes his Syracuse career with 88 receptions for 1,055 yards and eight touchdowns. He also contributed on special teams averaging 21.9 yards per kick return and 12.6 yards per punt return. He was named to the All ACC Second Team in 2020 for his production as a punt returner.

The best season as a receiver for Johnson was his sophomore campaign during Syracuse's 10 win year in 2018. He finished that season with 41 receptions for 565 yards and four touchdowns.

Johnson is the latest player to leave the Syracuse program. Others such as tight end Aaron Hackett, defensive lineman Cooper Dawson, running back Markenzie Pierre and defensive lineman Jason Munoz have all entered the portal. In addition, defensive backs Andre Cisco, Trill Williams and Iffy Melifonwu have all elected to forego their remaining eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

There have been players who have announced they will return as well. Offensive lineman Airon Servais, defensive lineman Josh Black and defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan each announced they will use their final year of eligibility and return to Syracuse for one more season.

Ex-wide receiver Cameron Johnson, who was not part of the program this past fall, announced he is entering the transfer portal as well.