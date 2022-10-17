Oronde Gadsden, Matthew Bergeron Receive Weekly ACC Awards

Two Syracuse football players were honored by the ACC for their performances in the Orange’s 24-9 win over NC State on Saturday. Tight end Oronde Gadsden was named ACC Receiver of the Week while offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week. Gadsden had a career high in receiving yards and touchdowns, while Bergeron allowed no quarterback pressured and paced a rushing attack that tallied 179 yards averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

More from an ACC press release.

RECEIVER – Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse, TE, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Caught eight passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the Orange’s 24-9 win over No. 15 NC State • First ACC player this season to post three 100+ receiving-yardage games •His eight receptions and 141 receiving yards set new career highs, while his two touchdowns tied his previous collegiate best.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, OT, Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada

Allowed no pressures or quarterback sacks while tallying eight knockdown blocks in Syracuse’s 24-9 win over No. 15 NC State • Helped the Orange finish the game with 389 yards of total offense, the highest total surrendered to date this season by the Wolfpack defense • Second ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honor for Bergeron this year.

