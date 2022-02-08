Skip to main content
Team(s)
Syracuse Orange, Carolina Panthers, Florida Gators

Paul Pasqualoni Hired as Defensive Line Coach by the Carolina Panthers

The former Syracuse head coach returns to the NFL.

Former Syracuse head coach Paul Pasqualoni has been hired by the Carolina Panthers as its new defensive line coach. The 72-year old coach was previously with the Florida Gators as a special assistant. New Florida head coach Billy Napier elected to retain Pasqualoni from the Dan Mullen staff, but Coach P will not head back to the NFL to be a position coach. 

Pasqualoni was the head coach at Syracuse from 1991 through the 2004 season. After being let go, he has coached at both the professional and collegiate ranks. He finished his Orange career as the second all-time winningest coach in program history, with a record of 107-59-1. 

After his time at Syracuse, he has coached tight ends, linebackers, defensive line and been the defensive coordinator for various teams including the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Detroit Lions. 

He also served as the head coach at Connecticut for three seasons. After being let go by the Huskies, he returned to the NFL before coaching the defensive line at Boston College for two years. 

Pasqualoni's full resume:

Read More

  • Cheshire HS (1972–1975)
    Assistant
  • S. Connecticut State (1976–1979)
    Assistant
  • S. Connecticut State (1980–1981)
    Defensive coordinator
  • W. Connecticut State (1982–1986)
    Head coach
  • Syracuse (1987–1990)
    Assistant
  • Syracuse (1991–2004)
    Head coach
  • Dallas Cowboys (2005)
    Tight ends coach
  • Dallas Cowboys (2006–2007)
    Linebackers coach
  • Miami Dolphins (2008–2009)
    Defensive coordinator
  • Dallas Cowboys (2010)
    Defensive line coach
  • Connecticut (2011–2013)
    Head coach
  • Chicago Bears (2014)
    Defensive line coach
  • Houston Texans (2015)
    Defensive line coach
  • Boston College (2016–2017)
    Defensive line coach
  • Detroit Lions (2018–2019)
    Defensive coordinator
  • Florida (2020–2022)
    Special assistant to the head coach

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Coach P
Football

Paul Pasqualoni Hired as Defensive Line Coach by the Carolina Panthers

47 seconds ago
Johnson Dart 3
Recruiting

How Isaiah Johnson Fits in Syracuse Secondary

13 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Isaiah Johnson Visit
Recruiting

Isaiah Johnson Honors His Late Sister With Syracuse Commitment

21 hours ago
Johnson Dart
Recruiting

Dartmouth Transfer Isaiah Johnson Commits to Syracuse

Feb 7, 2022
Girard BC
Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College

Feb 7, 2022
Dome Basketball
Basketball

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 33: Has the Orange Turned a Corner?

Feb 7, 2022
Johnson Dart 2
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball & Football Recruiting Notes

Feb 7, 2022
Member Exclusive
wbb UL
Basketball

Louisville Too Much for Syracuse as Orange is Dominated at Home

Feb 6, 2022