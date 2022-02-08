Paul Pasqualoni Hired as Defensive Line Coach by the Carolina Panthers

Former Syracuse head coach Paul Pasqualoni has been hired by the Carolina Panthers as its new defensive line coach. The 72-year old coach was previously with the Florida Gators as a special assistant. New Florida head coach Billy Napier elected to retain Pasqualoni from the Dan Mullen staff, but Coach P will not head back to the NFL to be a position coach.

Pasqualoni was the head coach at Syracuse from 1991 through the 2004 season. After being let go, he has coached at both the professional and collegiate ranks. He finished his Orange career as the second all-time winningest coach in program history, with a record of 107-59-1.

After his time at Syracuse, he has coached tight ends, linebackers, defensive line and been the defensive coordinator for various teams including the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Detroit Lions.

He also served as the head coach at Connecticut for three seasons. After being let go by the Huskies, he returned to the NFL before coaching the defensive line at Boston College for two years.

Pasqualoni's full resume:

Cheshire HS (1972–1975)

Assistant

Assistant S. Connecticut State (1976–1979)

Assistant

Assistant S. Connecticut State (1980–1981)

Defensive coordinator

Defensive coordinator W. Connecticut State (1982–1986)

Head coach

Head coach Syracuse (1987–1990)

Assistant

Assistant Syracuse (1991–2004)

Head coach

Head coach Dallas Cowboys (2005)

Tight ends coach

Tight ends coach Dallas Cowboys (2006–2007)

Linebackers coach

Linebackers coach Miami Dolphins (2008–2009)

Defensive coordinator

Defensive coordinator Dallas Cowboys (2010)

Defensive line coach

Defensive line coach Connecticut (2011–2013)

Head coach

Head coach Chicago Bears (2014)

Defensive line coach

Defensive line coach Houston Texans (2015)

Defensive line coach

Defensive line coach Boston College (2016–2017)

Defensive line coach

Defensive line coach Detroit Lions (2018–2019)

Defensive coordinator

Defensive coordinator Florida (2020–2022)

Special assistant to the head coach

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF