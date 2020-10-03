Peel it Back Ep. 4

Welcome back to Peel it Back! Maya was unable to join us today but we do have a special guest with us for this episode! In this episode we welcomed former Syracuse defensive back Carl Jones and today we talked about his past a football player under Dino Babers as well as his take on the quarterback situation between Rex Culpepper and Tommy Devito. We also talked about how Syracuse women's volleyball and their historic moment.

We first congratulated the women's volleyball team as they are ranked for the first time in program history at #5. We both go into why we feel like this is important not only for the school but for young girls who love the sport. We also discuss the personal aspect for the both of us as we both have a connection to this sport.

We asked Carl about his past as part of one of the toughest defenses in the NCAA as they are known for leading the country in interceptions. He speaks on how the defense was always prepared for what was thrown at them as well his performance during his time on the team.

We also talked with him about the back and forth between Tommy Devito and Rex Culpepper and how he feels about both QBs and what he feels like is the strength between both of them. Carl also talks about what he hopes to see the rest of the season from the team and what he feels like they can improve on.