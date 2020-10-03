SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Peel it Back Ep. 4

Tawny Davis

Welcome back to Peel it Back! Maya was unable to join us today but we do have a special guest with us for this episode! In this episode we welcomed former Syracuse defensive back Carl Jones and today we talked about his past a football player under Dino Babers as well as his take on the quarterback situation between Rex Culpepper and Tommy Devito. We also talked about how Syracuse women's volleyball and their historic moment.

We first congratulated the women's volleyball team as they are ranked for the first time in program history at #5. We both go into why we feel like this is important not only for the school but for young girls who love the sport. We also discuss the personal aspect for the both of us as we both have a connection to this sport.

We asked Carl about his past as part of one of the toughest defenses in the NCAA as they are known for leading the country in interceptions. He speaks on how the defense was always prepared for what was thrown at them as well his performance during his time on the team.

We also talked with him about the back and forth between Tommy Devito and Rex Culpepper and how he feels about both QBs and what he feels like is the strength between both of them. Carl also talks about what he hopes to see the rest of the season from the team and what he feels like they can improve on.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking Down Three Underrated Syracuse Commits

Syracuse's 2021 class has a lot of talent. John Garcia Jr. helps us break down three of their more underrated prospects.

Michael McAllister

by

OrangeExtremist

Class of 2022 RB/ATH Sam Martin High on Syracuse

Sam Martin is one of Syracuse football's top targets in the 2022 class.

Michael McAllister

by

SyracuseL.J.

Tiana Mangakahia Granted Extension of Eligibility Waiver

https://twitter.com/cusewbb/status/1312029928188248065?s=21

Michael McAllister

by

OrangeExtremist

How to Navigate All Syracuse

Welcome to All Syracuse! Here is all you need to know about how to navigate the site.

Michael McAllister

by

OldSaltCityAce

Keeping Up With The Alumni: Featuring Liz Hogan

Hogan spoke on a panel Monday night about keys to confidence for female athletes for the US Lacrosse Web Series "She Competes"

Samantha Croston

Syracuse Fan's Bye Week Viewing Guide

Games to watch for Syracuse fans with the Orange on a bye.

Michael McAllister

Cody Conway Signed to 49ers Practice Squad

https://twitter.com/draftdiamonds/status/1311422370712875010?s=21

Michael McAllister

by

Deano32

Tiana Mangakahia Granted Extension of Eligibility

Syracuse's star point guard will return to the court after beating cancer.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Basketball to hold a multi-team event early in the 2020-21 season.

After pulling out of the Gotham Classic, Syracuse Men's Basketball will attempt to host a three-team event.

Talha Rao

by

Tdiddy44

Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Commits Attacker Ryann Banks

Ryann's father Liam was a 2x All-American at Syracuse

Samantha Croston