Peel it Back Ep. 8

Tawny Davis

Hello and welcome back to Peel it Back! We have a lot to dive into today and I hope you enjoy this episode! We get into Syracuse football, the NFL, a little bit of basketball and of course what everybody what glued to this entire week.

First we wanted to congratulate Joe Biden on winning the presidential election and becoming the president elect. As a Syracuse alumni we are very interested to see what will become of his term as president. Maya also has one request for Mr. Biden and maybe you all can help her with that.

We then get into everyone's favorite topic, SU football. No, they haven't had the best of luck this year and it seems that we can really only talk about one side of the ball but as Maya said, she has faith. We talk about the freshman QB and his first career start for the team as well as what we want to see from the team the rest of the year. We also go into Trill Williams and his decision to opt out and enter the NFL Draft.

We then go into the NFL and as you can probably see, I am still having difficulty accepting this season as a Cowboys fan. This is a very difficult year for the team and talking about Jerry Jones gets me riled up. We also talk a little about the New York teams and how they are doing, which is obviously better than Dallas, minus the Giants.

We hope you enjoy this episode and look forward to the next!

Football

