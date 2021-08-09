Position Preview: Quarterbacks

After last year’s disappointing one win season, the starting quarterback for the week one opener at Ohio is still uncertain.

Following a season ending lower leg injury to last year’s starting quarterback Tommy Devito, he is back and ready to return for the first game of the 2021 season. The 6’2” 208 pound quarterback only played in four games last season where he threw for 593 yards, four touchdown passes and two interceptions. In the previous season, he played in all 12 games and played in seven games as a freshman.

His return from injury is definitely a concern as well as the weak offensive line. Devito was sacked 20 times in four games last season.

During the offseason, the Orangemen added transfer quarterback Garrett Shrader. Head Coach Dino Babers brought in the transfer from Mississippi State to provide competition to and challenge Devito. The sophomore transfer lost his starting job for the Bulldogs after a coaching change. He appeared in ten games his freshman year.

The dual threat quarterback threw for 1,170 yards with eight touchdown passes and five interceptions. On the ground he had 587 yards with six touchdowns. With a different skill set than Devito, Shrader provides an option that can hurt opposing defenses with his legs. Rushing for nearly 600 yards in the SEC without being the full-time starter all season is impressive.

Devito and Shrader are expected to battle for the starting quarterback job. Each would provide the other with a capable backup that could step in and win games in the event the other is ineffective or has to go out with an injury.

JaCobian Morgan started as a true freshman last season when Devito’s replacement, Rex Culpepper also suffered an injury. Morgan started against Boston College and Louisville where he threw for two touchdown passes and a pair of interceptions. With Devito and Shrader ahead on the depth chart, it will be difficult for Morgan to see the field this season.

Justin Lamson is a true freshman and it would be a surprise if he got the starting job. However, he was a highly touted recruit and received offers from Louisville and Boise State.

The 6'3" 210 pound quarterback passed for 3,576 yards and 29 touchdowns in his junior season. He skipped his senior season last spring because he enrolled in Syracuse early.

Lamson's talent could push Morgan for the third quarterback spot. He is talented enough to have success if forced into action.

Going into training camp, the starting quarterback job is still up for grabs. Will Shrader's SEC experience, athleticism and mobility be enough to take the job from the incumbent? Or will Devito's knowledge of the system be too much to overcome? There are still a few more weeks before Syracuse has their first game to determine the starter.

To kick off the season, the Orange will travel to Athens, Ohio to face the Bobcats on Saturday September 4th at 7:00 p.m. eastern.