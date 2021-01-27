Syracuse OL Qadir White Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse offensive lineman Qadir White has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. White did not appear in any games during his time with the Orange, but spent time at both guard and tackle. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

White signed with Syracuse as part of their 2018 class. He was a big recruiting win at the time as one of New York State’s top prospects, and picked Syracuse over Auburn, Georgia, Iowa State, Maryland, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State, UCLA and many others. He starred for Cardinal Hayes High and was viewed as someone who could develop into a top end power five starter. It never seemed to work out, however, as he could not see the field despite Syracuse’s struggles along the offensive line. White is listed at 6-7, 343 pounds on the Syracuse Athletics website.

Syracuse has had several players enter the transfer portal this offseason, as has nearly every program across the country. Included are running back Jawhar Jordan, tight end Aaron Hackett, slot receiver Nykeim Johnson, running back Markenzy Pierre, defensive lineman Cooper Dawson, defensive lineman Jason Munoz and safety Cam Jonas.

Syracuse continues to look at the transfer portal for offensive line help as well as potential depth for the secondary. Florida offensive line transfer Chris Bleich joined the Orange last offseason, but was declared ineligible for the 2020 campaign by the NCAA. He is expected to be a starter at guard in 2021, as Syracuse looks to bolster its play up front. In addition, Syracuse has added quarterback transfer Garrett Shrader as a transfer this offseason.