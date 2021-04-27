Recruiting Rewind: Andre Cisco

Andre Cisco is set to be selected within the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft. He originally signed with Syracuse in the 2018 class and spent three seasons with the Orange. Let's take a look back at his recruitment, how he was viewed as a prospect and how Syracuse as able to get his commitment.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

A RELATIVE UNKNOWN

Andre Cisco played at IMG Academy, one of the best programs in the country. That usually leads to a lot of exposure as the program regularly produces power five talent. In Cisco's case, however, he sat behind two elite safeties that were part of the 2017 class in Grant Delpit (LSU) and Isaiah Pryor (Ohio State) prior to his senior year. Cisco had very limited film, and had to garner attention by attending camps over the summer of 2017. That resulted in a few schools expressing interest but he remained relative unknown at the power five level entering the fall.

His first offer came from Samford in in May 2017 followed by Bowling Green. While he visited North Carolina and Rutgers that summer, the two offers were his only ones before his senior season.

FAST RISER

Then Cisco started to play. After playing in the first few games of the 2017 campaign, his film started to make its way to power five programs. From October 5th to October 24th, four power five programs offered. It started with Vanderbilt, then a week later Nebraska offered, 11 days later Illinois joined the party followed by Syracuse one day after that.

Cisco started taking official visits in late October and took three officials in total. He visited Illinois on October 28th, Nebraska on November 4th and then Syracuse on December 1st. Just a few days later, Northwestern threw its hat into the ring with an offer.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

COMMITTING TO SYRACUSE

Just one week after the official visit to Syracuse, Cisco committed to the Orange. Syracuse stayed in constant contact with the talented safety after offering, and made sure he knew how much of a priority he was in the class. Several members of the Orange staff spoke with Cisco on a regular basis, and the development of strong bonds was key in his decision.

On his official visit, he spent time with Trill Williams, Cam Jonas and Qadir White, all of whom were already committed to the Orange. The visit was what sealed the deal for Cisco, who spent time with Nick Monroe, Brian Ward and Dino Babers during the trip.

"You talk to these guys over the phone, but being in the meeting room with them you definitely learn a lot more," Cisco said at the time. "You learn more about them, where their head is at defensively and where they see me fitting at. I learned a lot about them and they got to spend a lot of time with my mom as well.

"Dino definitely emphasized the family atmosphere and how he's going to be honest with me at all times. That's important to me. It was good to see. On top of that, he mentioned how the program could really use me. All the coaches did. Coach Babers is a really cool guy. He's got the program moving in a positive direction."

RANKING

247Sports: 3-star, #58 safety, #97 player in Florida

Rivals: 3-star, not ranked at his position or within Florida

ESPN: 3-star, #52 safety, #171 player in Florida

247Sports Composite: 3-star, #73 safety, #137 player in Florida