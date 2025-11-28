Syracuse faces Boston College in battle in ACC basement
One of the most disappointing Syracuse football seasons in recent memory will come to a close on Saturday. After quarterback Steve Angeli’s injury against Clemson in late September, the Orange went into a tailspin. They lost seven straight games and enter their season finale with as 3-8 record, including a 1-6 mark in conference play.
Longtime regional rival Boston College heads west to the JMA Wireless Dome with one goal in mind, beating SU to avoid finishing in the ACC cellar. As poor as things have gone for Syracuse, they have been even worse for the Eagles, who are winless in conference games and 1-10 overall with their lone victory coming in their season opening rout of Fordham, a school that plays at the FCS level.
The Boston College offense is clicking as the season winds down
BC enters this game coming off one of their best efforts of the season, dropping a 36-34 game to #16 Georgia Tech on a field goal with four seconds left. Quarterback Dylan Lonergan had his best outing in over two months, throwing for 372 yards and a pair of scores while Turbo Richard ran for 141 yards and a couple scores on 11 carries.
While the Eagles offense ate up chunks of yards seemingly at will, their defensive counterparts were gashed for 628 yards in the game. That is right in line with their season-long efforts, as BC opponents average 34.6 points and 449.5 yards per game.
Of course, the team right behind Boston College in points allowed is the Orange, who have given up 35.0 points per game. SU is a little better in yards allowed per game and per play over the course of the season, but both are among the worst in the nation.
The Syracuse offense looks to shake off its poor play of the last two months
Joe Filardi is expected to start at quarterback again for the Orange, but has been ineffective in that role, completing under 45 percent of his passes with three interceptions and a single touchdown. In Filardi’s two starts, SU’s offense has generated ten points, and his lone touchdown pass came in a relief role at the end of the team’s loss at Miami.
The team’s struggles with quarterback play in recent weeks have tanked the offense as a whole, as it has surpassed 285 total yards just once in the last five games, generating a total of five touchdowns in that time.
So, this game will feature two very poor defenses, one very poor offense, and one offense that has struggled, but is coming off one of its best efforts of the season. Unfortunately for the Orange, they own the worse of the two offenses.
Boston College 26, Syracuse 17.
