Former Syracuse Punter Riley Dixon Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

The New York Giants are in their bye week, which may be fortunate timing. They have placed their kicker Graham Gano, punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter have all been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Dixon, the former Syracuse star punter, was placed on the list after Gano. The Giants announced a player had tested positive on Tuesday, and then placed Gano on the reserve list.

One day later, both Dixon and Kreiter were added to the list despite the fact that the Giants have not announced any other positive tests. This seems to suggest that Dixon and Kreiter were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list due to close contact with someone who tested positive rather than testing positive themselves.

Regardless, here's hoping all three are healthy and can return to action soon. The Giants are fresh off of a 27-17 victory over the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. Dixon played a huge part in that win, averaging over 53 yards per punt as he routinely flipped field position with his leg. One of his punts was a 71 yarder, the second longest in the NFL this season.

Dixon was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He was traded to the Giants in 2018 and has spent the last three seasons there. Dixon is averaging over 44 yards per punt this season with 21 of his 36 kicks landing inside the opponent's 20 yard line.

Dixon played for Syracuse from 2012 through 2015 and was the starter for the last three seasons. He averaged 42.6 yards per punt during his career with the Orange.