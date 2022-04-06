Riley Dixon Signs With Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams

Former Syracuse, New York Giants and Denver Broncos punter Riley Dixon has signed a one year deal with the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams. Dixon has been with the Giants for the last four seasons after spending his first two with the Broncos. He averaged 45.2 yards per punt with the Giants and is averaging 45.3 yards per punt over his career. He has 152 punts inside the 20 yard line.

Dixon will replace Rams' longtime punter Johnny Hekker. Hekker was cut by the Rams last month. He had been the Rams punter for the previous 10 seasons, but Los Angeles needed cap room and elected to part ways with Hekker. Dixon actually averaged 0.2 yards per punt more during the 2021 campaign.

Dixon was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He was traded to the Giants in 2018 and has spent the last three seasons there. Dixon is averaging over 44 yards per punt this season with 21 of his 36 kicks landing inside the opponent's 20 yard line.

Dixon played for Syracuse from 2012 through 2015 and was the starter for the last three seasons. He averaged 42.6 yards per punt during his career with the Orange.

