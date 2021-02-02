Rob Gronkowski Has 'Always Been a Fan of Syracuse'

One of the most polarizing figures in the NFL is tight end Rob Gronkowski. Known as Gronk, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer is set to play in his sixth Super Bowl and is looking for his fourth ring. During media availability on Monday, Gronk was asked about Syracuse.

This may seem odd to those unaware, but Gronkowski grew up in the Buffalo area and his father was an offensive lineman for the Orange from 1977 to 1981.

"My father went to Syracuse," Gronkowski said, "and I grew up in Buffalo. So, I've always been a fan of Syracuse. Syracuse football, Syracuse basketball, just Syracuse overall. Just because I got friends that went there, my dad went there, some of his friends went there. It was always a place where we'd go to look at our dreams as a kid. My parents would bring us to a Syracuse basketball game when we were a kid and I'd be just looking like 'oh man this is what it's all about. This is the big time, this is it.'

"So just always been a fan of Syracuse just overall, in all aspects of their sports. Whenever I see them doing well, I'm always secretly cheering for them or not secretly cheering for them. I'm cheering for them out loud. Just like that a lot. Having that history growing up in Buffalo and having Syracuse right there as a powerhouse program when I was growing up."

Gronk attended a game at the Dome in February 2019 along with Tom Brady to watch Syracuse face No. 1 Duke. At the time, both were with the New England Patriots. Now the two are teammates with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gronkowski did not follow in his dad's footsteps and signed with Arizona out of high school. Syracuse did recruit him and hosted him for an official visit, but he ultimately elected to go further away from home to play college ball.

Tampa Bay faces the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.