SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Alton Robinson Impressing Seahawks in Camp

All Orange Staff

Alton Robinson burst onto the national scene during a 10-sack 2018 season as he helped Syracuse finish in the top 15 in the final polls with a 10 win season. He followed that up with a solid 2019 season, despite facing constant double and triple teams. That led to the Seattle Seahawks selecting Robinson in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

In his first training camp with the Seahawks, Robinson is already impressing head coach Pete Carroll. 

"Probably, we’re more excited than we thought we could be at this time this early in camp," Carroll said, via Ben Arthur of SeattlePI. "That’s a real positive." 

According to Arthur, Robinson was originally drafted to play the smaller of the two defensive end positions in Seattle's defense. However, with that spot essentially solidified, Robinson has put on some weight in order to provide opportunities at other positions. 

"It’s helped him," Carroll said. "He’s a powerful rusher. He already has good finesse and good moves and understands how to play on the edge and all. But you can see him break the edge down some because he’s stronger than some of the faster, sleeker guys that are weighing in the 250s. 

"He’s run in the 4.6s. You put the whole package together and he’s done well. He’s done real well. He’s learned well. We have seen him play in a game yet, so we don’t know. But he’s made a really good impression."

Not only has Robinson caught the eye of his new head coach, but he has also impressed his teammates. 

"I think Alton is doing a hell of a job,” Seahawks veteran Bruce Irvin said. "I think Alton is doing a really, really good job of just coming to work every day, finding something to get better at each and every day. He’s working his tail off and it’s translating for him. He’s making plays, getting sacks.

"Hopefully, he can keep doing that and hopefully, he can contribute and play a major role for us when the season starts."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Syracuse Star Brittney Sykes Starring for Los Angeles Sparks

Sykes is having a solid start to the WNBA season with her new team.

Steven Shoemaker

Syracuse football players have 'Trust' in 2020.

Syracuse Orange Football Players Andre Cisco, Tommy DeVito and Taj Harris have 'Trust' in 2020.

Jacob Payne

Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Class of 2021 Brings in 8 Players

The Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Team welcomes 8 players into the class of 2021. These players include three recruits who were ranked in the top 40 by Inside Lacrosse

Samantha Croston

Syracuse Orange Safety Andre Cisco Named AP All-American

The junior safety is one of the nation's best defensive backs.

All Orange Staff

Syracuse Women's Basketball Recruiting Class of 2021 Overview

Syracuse continues to be one of the best programs in the country on the recruiting trail.

Talha Rao

Cardinal Hayes Head Coach Discusses Elijah Fuentes' Potential at Syracuse

Cardinal Hayes head coach CJ O'Neil breaks down what Syracuse is getting in DT commit Elijah Fuentes.

Talha Rao

by

seniormerc

Dino Babers: Calm in the Face of COVID

Syracuse University Orange football coach Dino Babers remains comfortable and confident in the face of COVID-19. Babers shares his approach to coaching during this unprecedented time.

Jacob Payne

by

Steven Shoemaker

Could Olympic Sports be Affected Should Basketball or Football not have a Season

What can happen if the two biggest sports decided not to have their seasons

Tawny Davis

Elijah Fuentes Details Syracuse Commitment

Fuentes describes why he decided to play in his home state over regional rivals.

Talha Rao

by

Steven Shoemaker

Syracuse Adds Commitment from In-State DT Elijah Fuentes

One of the best prospects in New York has committed to Syracuse.

Talha Rao

by

OrangeExtremist