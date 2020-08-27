Alton Robinson burst onto the national scene during a 10-sack 2018 season as he helped Syracuse finish in the top 15 in the final polls with a 10 win season. He followed that up with a solid 2019 season, despite facing constant double and triple teams. That led to the Seattle Seahawks selecting Robinson in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In his first training camp with the Seahawks, Robinson is already impressing head coach Pete Carroll.

"Probably, we’re more excited than we thought we could be at this time this early in camp," Carroll said, via Ben Arthur of SeattlePI. "That’s a real positive."

According to Arthur, Robinson was originally drafted to play the smaller of the two defensive end positions in Seattle's defense. However, with that spot essentially solidified, Robinson has put on some weight in order to provide opportunities at other positions.

"It’s helped him," Carroll said. "He’s a powerful rusher. He already has good finesse and good moves and understands how to play on the edge and all. But you can see him break the edge down some because he’s stronger than some of the faster, sleeker guys that are weighing in the 250s.

"He’s run in the 4.6s. You put the whole package together and he’s done well. He’s done real well. He’s learned well. We have seen him play in a game yet, so we don’t know. But he’s made a really good impression."

Not only has Robinson caught the eye of his new head coach, but he has also impressed his teammates.

"I think Alton is doing a hell of a job,” Seahawks veteran Bruce Irvin said. "I think Alton is doing a really, really good job of just coming to work every day, finding something to get better at each and every day. He’s working his tail off and it’s translating for him. He’s making plays, getting sacks.

"Hopefully, he can keep doing that and hopefully, he can contribute and play a major role for us when the season starts."

