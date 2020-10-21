Scouting Clemson

STATS

Points per game: 48.4

Yards per game: 530.6

Passing yards per game: 348.0

Rushing yards per game: 182.6

Yards per rushing attempt: 4.7

Sacks allowed per game: 1.8

Turnovers lost per game: 1.0

Third down efficiency: 52.6%

Points allowed per game: 12.0

Yards allowed per game: 264.6

Passing yards allowed per game: 168.2

Rushing yards allowed per game: 96.4

Yards per rush allowed: 2.6

Sacks per game: 4.4

Turnovers forced per game: 1.8

Third down defense: 25.6%

KEY PLAYERS

Trevor Lawrence (QB): Lawrence is one of if not the best quarterback in the nation. He has a strong arm, is extremely accurate at all three levels and makes great decisions. Lawrence gets through his reads quickly and is deceptively athletic. He can really move and take advantage of an open field in front of him. Simply put, this is the future number one overall NFL Draft pick.

Travis Etienne (RB): In the discussion for best running backs in the country, Etienne is elusive, quick and has elite straight away speed. He can be a bell cow all game long, but also make explosive plays. Etienne can make an impact as a receiver as well. He is averaging 6.5 yards per carry on the season with five touchdowns.

Amari Rodgers (WR): Rodgers has had a tremendous start to the 2020 season. He leads Clemson with 25 catches, 429 yards and five touchdowns while averaging a stellar 17.2 yards per reception. Rodgers is fast, elusive and has elite hands. He puts a ton of pressure on opposing defenses as he can take a short pass and turn it into a big play or take the top off with a go route, post or corner.

Myles Murphy (DE): Murphy leads Clemson in sacks with 3.5 and tackles for loss with 7.5. He is an elite pass rusher who uses a combination of power and speed moves. This despite only starting two of the Tigers five games.

Baylon Spector (LB): Clemson's leading tackler, Spector flies all over the field to help the Tigers' stingy run defense. He can blitz as times as well and is extremely disruptive when he does. Spector is also solid as a coverage backer.

Nolan Turner (FS): Clemson's leader in interceptions, Turner is a very cerebral player who recognizes plays well. He has a knack for making plays and forcing turnovers. Turner is also solid in run support.

OFFENSIVE STRENGTH

Clemson can do everything well. They can beat you through the air with Lawrence, a strong offensive line and a group of playmaking wide receivers. They can beat you on the ground with Travis Etienne, one of the nation's best running backs. They are a difficult matchup for even the best defenses.

OFFENSIVE WEAKNESS

There really isn't one, but perhaps that they don't use the tight end a lot in the passing game? Again, this is really grasping at straws. Starting tight end Braden Galloway has just 11 catches in five games with two touchdowns. Again, he's a good player and this is really nit picking.

DEFENSIVE STRENGTH

Again, Clemson is so well rounded and does everything well. They are the ACC's best pass defense (teams are completing less than 50% of their passes against Clemson) and the second best run defense. They force turnovers and are fourth in the conference in interceptions. They pressure the quarterback as they are third in sacks. There are NFL caliber players all over the field on defense.

DEFENSIVE WEAKNESS

There's not much to consider a weakness here. Clemson does everything well and has elite players everywhere.

SPECIAL TEAMS

This is where Syracuse may have a slight edge. Clemson's kicker, BT Potter, is just 6-9 on the season with two of his misses under 40 yards. Punter Will Spiers is a good punter averaging nearly 46 yards per punt. The dangerous Amari Rodgers returns punts for the Tigers and is averaging 12 yards per return. Clemson has only returned four kickoffs on the season, averaging 23 yards per return. Their kick and punt coverage units have been solid this season.