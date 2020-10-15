Scouting the Liberty Flames

Syracuse and Liberty square off for the second straight year on Saturday. This time it is in the Carrier Dome with teams going in opposite directions. Syracuse is 1-3 on the season while Liberty is 4-0. Here is what to expect from the Flames, who present a challenge for the Orange.

STATS

Points per game: 33.5

Yards per game: 442.8

Passing yards per game: 192.0

Rushing yards per game: 250.8

Yards per rushing attempt: 5.5

Sacks allowed per game: 3.3

Turnovers lost per game: 0.8

Third down efficiency: 48%

Points allowed per game: 18.0

Yards allowed per game: 260.0

Passing yards allowed per game: 155.2

Rushing yards allowed per game: 104.8

Yards per rush allowed: 3.7

Sacks per game: 1.8

Turnovers forced per game: 1.5

Third down defense: 29%

KEY PLAYERS

Malik Willis (QB): Willis is a true dual threat quarterback. He is averaging over 113 yards rushing per game on the season with four running scores. Willis is averaging 7.2 yards per carry. As a passer, he is completing a solid 60% of his passes with two touchdowns and one interception at just under 200 yards per game. Willis is a former elite recruit signed with Auburn before transferring to Liberty. He has big time ability.

Joshua Mack (RB): Mack is a local product from Pittsford (N.Y.). He is the starting running back for the first time in his career and is taking advantage of the opportunity. Mack is averaging nearly 90 yards per game and 6.1 yards per carry. He has one score on the season. Mack is strong between the tackles with excellent vision and footwork. He is not much of a receiving threat, but he can certainly hurt a team with the interior run game.

DJ Stubbs (WR): Stubbs is Liberty's leading receiver with 17 receptions for 246 yards and two scores. He is on the smaller side at 5-foot-9, but is quick and shifty. He can make plays after the catch, is an excellent route runner and has strong hands.

Durrell Johnson (DE): Johnson was a JUCO All-American who transferred into Liberty during the offseason. He leads the Flames in sacks with five and tackles for loss with seven. He is a fantastic edge rusher with a nice combination of speed and power moves. Johnson will certainly test the Syracuse tackles.

Anthony Butler (LB): Butler is a senior who transferred in from Charlotte. He has been stellar for the Flames so far this season. He leads Liberty in tackles and interceptions. Butler moves incredibly well for his size, reads and reacts well, and can chase a play down from behind. He is a playmaker that Syracuse must account for on all plays.

Emanuel Dabney (CB): Dabney is Liberty's best cover corner. He has good length and can be physical in press coverage. He leads Liberty in pass breakups on the season. .

OFFENSIVE STRENGTH

Liberty is one of the better running teams in college football. The duo of Mack and Willis is dangerous, especially with their RPO action. Willis is so explosive and Mack is so consistent, that both opponents have to account for both on every play. That puts a lot of pressure on opposing defenses.

OFFENSIVE WEAKNESS

Liberty has not been great with the vertical passing game this season, as they've only completed one pass over 40 yards all season. They have not had to much given the success of their rushing attack. That said, if a team like Syracuse can force them into third and long situations, there is an opportunity to get them off of the field.

DEFENSIVE STRENGTH

Liberty's run defense has been very good so far this season. They are holding teams to under 105 rushing yards per game and just 3.7 yards per carry. Having that success forces teams into second and third and long situations, which has resulted in a stingy third down defense.

DEFENSIVE WEAKNESS

Liberty's defense has not shown many cracks. One area where there is an opportunity for Syracuse is through the air. When teams protect their quarterback against Liberty, teams can go vertical against the Flames.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Liberty kicker Alex Barbir is just 6-9 on the season, including 2-5 from beyond 30 yards. Punter Aidan Alves is averaging only 41.9 yards per punt. Liberty is vulnerable covering kick and punt returns. They have already given up a 100 yard kick return for a touchdown this season. Punt returner Douglas Demario is one of the more dangerous threats Syracuse will face this season. He is averaging over 20 yards per return and has a touchdown to his resume this season.