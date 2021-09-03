Scouting the Ohio Bobcats

Syracuse faces Ohio in the season opener on Saturday. What is the Orange facing in the Bobcats?

OFFENSE

Ohio is a run first offense that ran the ball more than double the amount of times it went to the air. The offense is led by running back De'Montre Tuggle, a 5-10, 198 pound senior. He was the workhorse in Ohio's three games last season (the Bobcats only played three games due to the pandemic), averaging more than 134 yards per game and 7.6 per carry with six touchdowns. Tuggle's primary backup is redshirt freshman O'Shaan Allison as a 5-10, 205 pound physical runner. He averaged 3.6 yards per carry on just 16 totes last season.

The offensive line is a typical big, physical MAC line. The starting five's average weight is 322.6 pounds. They are also experienced with two fifth year seniors and two juniors among the starters. Despite not throwing the ball a lot, Ohio allowed nine sacks in three games.

Quarterback Kurtis Rourke is not asked to carry the offense, but was extremely efficient last season when Ohio did go to the air. He benefits greatly from the playaction game given the success of the ground attack. Rourke completed over 68% of his passes last year with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in three starts. However, he only averaged 128 yards per game.

Backup quarterback Armani Rogers finished second on the team in rushing last season with 133 yards. He could see the field in certain situations, and is a dangerous weapon with the ball in his hands.

Shane Hooks, who led Ohio in receiving in 2020, transferred out to Jackson State. Cameron Odom will look to replace his production as well too undersized but quick wideouts in Jerome Buckner and Tyler Walton.

DEFENSE

Ohio was a stingy defense last season, allowing only 16.7 points per game in their 4-3 scheme. Despite that, the Bobcats only managed four sacks in three games and allowed an average of 193.7 yards on the ground including 4.8 yards per carry. Ohio forced six turnovers in three games last season, including five interceptions.

The defensive backfield is the strength of the team, specifically at safety. Leading tackler from 2020, Jamison Collier, is now the backup to a returning Alvin Floyd. Strong safety Jett Elad led the team with two interceptions in three games last season. The three starting linebackers are new to the starting spot. The Ohio secondary held teams to just 195 yards per game, 54% completion and just three touchdowns to five interceptions.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Ohio had issues at kicker last season, with Tristian Vandenberg making just two of six field goal attempts. Enter Oklahoma transfer Stephen Johnson, who won the starting job during training camp and is expected to bring more consistency to the kicking game. Jack Wilson returns as the punter, but he averaged just 36.9 yards per punt last season.

The Bobcats also has a weapon in the return game in Da'Montre Tuggle, the team's starting running back. He averaged 45 yards per punt return last season including a 93-yard touchdown.