Scouting the Duke Blue Devils

Syracuse looks to get back to .500 on the 2020 season when they host 0-4 Duke on Saturday in the Dome. Duke is a slight favorite in this game despite being winless on the year and losing three of their four games by two touchdowns or more. Here is a detailed look at Duke, including where they will challenge Syracuse and where they are vulnerable.

STATS

Points per game: 17.5

Yards per game: 360.2

Passing yards per game: 258.2

Rushing yards per game: 102.0

Yards per rushing attempt: 3.0

Sacks allowed per game: 4.2

Turnovers lost per game: 3.7

Third down efficiency: 36%

Points allowed per game: 32.2

Yards allowed per game: 440.5

Passing yards allowed per game: 247.0

Rushing yards allowed per game: 193.5

Yards per rush allowed: 4.5

Sacks per game: 3.0

Turnovers forced per game: 2.0

Third down defense: 40%

KEY PLAYERS

Chase Brice (QB): Syracuse fans will remember the name as the Clemson backup quarterback who converted a fourth and seven that helped beat the Orange in 2018. He is now the starter at Duke, but has struggled in the first four games. He is completing just 52.6% of his passes with seven interceptions to just three touchdowns. He has had accuracy issues, has been indecisive and holds the ball too long at times.

Deon Jackson (RB): Jackson is a powerful running back at 220 pounds that can wear on a defense throughout the course of four quarters. Jackson is a bit quicker than people expect as well. He is great between the tackles and will challenge defenses to be consistently physical for an entire game. Jackson's effectiveness has been reduced due to Duke regularly playing from two scores or more down. In a close game, however, he can be a weapon.

Noah Gray (TE): Duke's leading receiver has been able to exploit opposing defenses over the middle. He has 19 receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Gray has strong hands and is a great route runner. He has a knack for finding openings in zone coverage.

Jack Wohlabaugh (C): Named a captain this season, Wohlabaugh is the son of former Syracuse offensive lineman Dave Wohlabaugh. He will call protections and help the interior run game.

Victor Dimukeje (DE): Dimukeje leads Duke in sacks with four. He is a stellar pass rusher who uses a combination of speed and power moves to keep opposing tackles off balance.

Chris Rumph (DE): Rumph is a team captain and one of the defensive leaders. He only has 1.5 sacks on the season, but is third on the team in tackles as a solid run stopper. He is a better pass rusher than the numbers indicate, and will certainly put pressure on the Syracuse offensive line.

Shaka Heyward (LB): Heyward leads Duke in tackles. He is a smart linebacker who recognizes plays well and has the speed to chase ball carriers down. He is also a good as a blitzing backer and is tied for the team lead with three quarterback hurries.

Marquis Waters (S): Waters is the leader of the secondary. He is second on the team in tackles, and leads the team in pass breakups. Waters is a savvy veteran who is steady on the back end.

OFFENSIVE STRENGTH

There is not a lot to get excited about on offense for the Blue Devils. They are last in the ACC in scoring, third to last in rushing and lead the conference in turnovers. Duke is second to last in offensive efficiency (ironically the only team they are ahead of is Syracuse). However, they are ninth in the ACC in passing offense.

That shows you the state of the Duke offense through four games that a team that leads the conference in sacks allowed (though Syracuse allows more per game) and leads the conference in interceptions thrown would have their passing attack as the strength of the offense. But, here we are. Chase Brice has not been accurate, but when he has had time, he has made some plays.

That said, their rushing attack, if you remove the sacks from their totals, is averaging 4.3 yards per carry. The longer Duke can stay in the game, the more balanced they can be offensively and the more creative they can be to keep defenses on their heels.

OFFENSIVE WEAKNESS

Taking care of the football has been the biggest problem for Duke this season. They have thrown eight interceptions and lost seven fumbles. This is a major issue for the Blue Devils as it hurts their ability to sustain drives, is a significant momentum killer and gives the opposition excellent scoring opportunities. Going against a Syracuse defense that has been the best in the country at forcing turnovers, this, on paper, does not set up well for Duke.

DEFENSIVE STRENGTH

Duke has a solid pass defense that averages two sacks per game and has intercepted five passes in four games. They are ninth in the conference allowing under 250 yards per game. Duke has quality pass rushers and athletes in the secondary to make some plays.

DEFENSIVE WEAKNESS

The Blue Devils run defense has been shredded this season. They are last in the ACC in rushing yards allowed per game and second to last in yards per attempt. The interior of the defensive line has failed to be disruptive in order to stop plays in the backfield or force ball carriers to bounce plays outside where more containment is there waiting. Once backs get to the second level, tackling has been an issue as well.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Duke is second to last in the conference in net kickoff yards (meaning they allow longer returns and therefore better field position for their opponents). Syracuse is first in that category for comparison. However, the Blue Devils are second in net yards per punt, and teams are average -0.9 yards per return. Redshirt freshman kicker Charlie Ham is 5-6 on field goals so far this season. Kick returner Damond Philyaw-Johnson is a dangerous playmaker, but has been kept in check so far this season with just 17.6 yards per return.