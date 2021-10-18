Sean Tucker Named ACC Running Back of the Week for Second Straight Week

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was named ACC Running Back of the Week for the second straight week, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday. Tucker ran for 157 yards on 22 carries against Clemson in Friday night’s 17-14 loss.

More from the ACC press release:

Named ACC Running Back of the Week for the second consecutive week following his performance in Friday night’s 17-14 loss to visiting Clemson • Carried the ball 22 times for a league-leading 157 yards (7.1 yards-per-carry average) and caught two passes for 20 yards • Tucker has now run for more than 100 yards in five-straight games, tying the Syracuse program record • Heads into week eight ranked second nationally in rushing yards and all-purpose yards.

The freshman running back has had a tremendous first half of the 2021 campaign. If he has the same production in the second half of the season as he did in the first, he will eclipse Joe Morris' program record of 1,372. In fact, Tucker needs to average just 85 yards per game to pass Morris. Tucker has surpassed that in six of seven games this season. The one game he did not was against Rutgers, when he only had 13 carries. He is currently on pace to eclipse 1,600 rushing yards.

Tucked currently ranks second in the nation with 948 rushing yards. He is averaging over six yards per carry. In addition, Tucker’s 1,172 all purpose yards is second in the nation. Tucker also currently leads the Orange in receiving yards with 224.